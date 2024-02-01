Prosecutor General: Ukraine is aware of almost 20 thousand children forcibly taken to russia

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said at a meeting with international partners that Ukraine is aware of almost 20,000 children who were forcibly taken to russia. This is reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that the international conference "russia's War Against Children" is taking place in Riga.

russians illegally took 17 more Ukrainian children from occupied Donetsk region - Lubinets

Dozens of leading speakers gathered to discuss the problems of forced deportation of Ukrainian children and to find solutions that will help bring the aggressor to justice and bring the children home

In our proceedings, we are verifying information about 19546 children who were forcibly removed by russia under the guise of "humanitarian operations" - said Andriy Kostin.

Addendum

He also emphasized that such actions are prohibited by international humanitarian law. According to Kostin, the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine recognized that the displacement of children did not meet the requirements set forth by international humanitarian law.

PACE resolution on deported Ukrainian children is a step towards justice: Lubinets

In addition, 's displacements were not justified on security or medical grounds.

We must use every opportunity to effectively address these blatant violations of international law and bring the children home. We have neither the legal nor the moral authority to stop until every child returns home safe and sound - the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Recall

On January 25, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously adopted a resolution on the situation of Ukrainian children.

It calls on russia and belarus to immediately stop the deportation and forced displacement of children, and for PACE member states to recognize the deportation of Ukrainian children by russia as genocide.