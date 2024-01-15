Prosecutor General: 77 people have already been sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers have notified 477 Russian servicemen of suspicion of committing war crimes, and court sentences have already been passed against 77 people. This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin after participating in the fourth meeting of national security advisers in Davos, UNN reports.

We have already served notices of suspicion of war crimes to 477 people, 77 people have been convicted - Kostin wrote on Facebook.

During the panel dedicated to point 7 of the Peace Formula, "Restoring Justice," the partners heard testimonies from Ukrainians about war crimes committed by the Russian military. In particular, a 16-year-old boy told how his father was shot dead right in front of his eyes, and a young woman was sexually assaulted by a Russian soldier.

The Prosecutor General reminded that the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression has started its work. This is a key step towards the establishment of the Special Tribunal.

Borrell: Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes in Ukraine