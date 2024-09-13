“Propagandists may not like it": after talks with Google Center for Countering Disinformation announces progress in combating propaganda on YouTube

Google representatives met with Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. They discussed measures to accelerate countering propaganda on YouTube, and significant progress is expected soon, Kovalenko said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"We met with Google's Martha Poslad, Director of Government Relations and Public Policy, CEE& Transatlantic; Anna Bulakh, Director of Government Relations, Google Ukraine," Kovalenko said.

"We talked about propaganda and propagandists on YouTube. Soon there will be significant shifts and acceleration of counteraction, which many propagandists may not like," emphasized the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

