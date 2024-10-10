Promised to get a job for $10,000 for booking: university professor detained in Kyiv

A 38-year-old teacher at a private university was detained in Kyiv for promising to get a man a job as an explosives technician for $10,000. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Kyiv police.

Details

Reportedly, a teacher at a private higher education institution in the capital promised to get a man a job at one of the companies engaged in humanitarian demining in exchange for money.

He estimated his services at 10 thousand US dollars. For this money, using his connections, he promised to first help him pass the exams and then get a position as an explosives technician.

In this position, the man was promised a salary of more than 60 thousand UAH, reservations, and business trips abroad.

During the meetings with the man, the teacher said that the documents for employment and $10,000 should be handed over right now, as a group of 20 people was being recruited, of which 19 were already there. According to him, he has "his own person" in one of the state bodies who will help him find a job as an explosive technician.

Law enforcement officers documented the fact of transferring USD 10 thousand to a university employee, after which he was detained and served a suspicion notice of obtaining an undue advantage for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such an advantage (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with confiscation of property.