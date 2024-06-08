Prokudin drew attention to the contradictions in Russian statements about the tragedy in Sadovoye

The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, called Russian reports about the tragedy in the occupied village of Sadovoye, Skadovsky district, "a clear example of how Russian propaganda works." He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the Russians and Gauleiter Baldo began to disperse the news about the "Ukrainian shelling of Sadovyi on Saturday." We were a little hasty with the publication of the "material" and forgot to take into account that today is Friday Prokudin wrote in a Telegram, adding a video from the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

context

The head of the Russian occupation administration of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced late in the evening on June 7 that the death toll in Sadovoye had increased to 22, as well as 15 people were injured, including five in serious condition. He blamed the Ukrainian military for the shelling, but these statements have no independent confirmation.

Russians hit Kherson at night: an inactive construction hypermarket burned