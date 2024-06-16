Due to sanctions, the production of equipment and weapons in russia is falling. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

An agent of the ATES movement at one of the enterprises of the Russian state corporation Rostec recorded a shortage of components for the production of military products.

Thus, due to the continuous efforts of the international community to implement the sanctions regime, russia is losing the ability to use loopholes to import the necessary parts. Accordingly, this leads to a decrease in production, modernization and repair of equipment.

This state corporation of the terrorist country has difficulties importing components for active defense systems, fire control systems, as well as navigation and communication systems, even with the support of China. In addition, Russian components do not cover the needs and have a high percentage of defects.

