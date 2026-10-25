Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in Yelets

On Sunday, October 25, cruise missiles struck the Energia plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, Russia. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

The enterprise produces batteries and accumulators for missile systems, aviation, and other military equipment. According to Russian "media" reports, seven explosions were heard in the city.

Additionally

The Energia plant in Yelets is Russia’s largest enterprise producing chemical power sources (batteries and cells) for the military-industrial and industrial sectors. It is located 300 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The plant produces the following products:

9B280-1 power cells for 9M727 cruise missiles of the Iskander-K system;

9B-287 batteries for UMPB D-30SN glide bombs;

Power sources for Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Kh-35U anti-ship missiles, as well as for UMPC modules and the Tsirkon and Kinzhal systems.

We remind you

On Saturday, October 24, and during the night into Sunday, October 25, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck radar stations, command and observation posts, and concentrations of enemy personnel in the occupied territories, as well as on the territory of Russia.