Probably drone attack: explosion at military academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, leaves wounded

An explosion has occurred in the Russian city of St. Petersburg at the Budyonny Communications Academy. According to Russian Telegram channels, it was probably a drone attack, 7 people were injured, UNN reports.

"Seven people were injured in an explosion at the Budyonny Communications Academy on Tikhoretsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg. Supposedly, it was attacked by a drone, but this information has not been officially confirmed," Baza writes.

According to preliminary data, two of them are in serious condition (one is in intensive care). Emergency services are currently working at the scene of the explosion.

The first video from the scene of the explosion at the military communications academy in St. Petersburg has already appeared.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion. According to some reports, a drone could have exploded near the academy. According to others, it was a munition.