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"Probably a boring day at the office": LeBron James responds to Trump's criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

LeBron James called Trump's criticism a "boring day at the office." The president accused the basketball player of disrespecting the U.S. national anthem.

"Probably a boring day at the office": LeBron James responds to Trump's criticism

National Basketball Association (NBA) star LeBron James responded to criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump over his behavior during the playing of the U.S. national anthem. This was reported by UNN.

Details

After his Philadelphia's victory over Cleveland, James suggested that Trump's statement was related to troubles at work.

So, I guess it's a slow day at the office, you know. A slow day at the office

- James mocked the U.S. president.

Context

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized NBA star LeBron James for his behavior during the playing of the American national anthem. He waved his arms and mimicked throwing a ball. The White House chief accused the athlete of disrespecting the country and demanded a public apology.

The conflict between Trump and LeBron has been going on for more than a year. In 2017, James called Trump a "bum" after the U.S. president withdrew an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House because of Stephen Curry's statement that he did not want to visit the residence.

James also supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and Kamala Harris in 2024, when she competed against Trump.

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 points05.03.25, 09:34 • 14478 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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