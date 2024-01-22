Pro-Ukrainian guerrillas extend their influence to Moscow

Representatives of the Atesh guerrilla movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars said they continue to spread their influence across the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular in the city of Timonovo, Moscow region. This was reported by Atesh in Telegram, UNN reports.

Activists of ATES Civic Force conducted a recruitment campaign in the city of Timonovo, Moscow region. We continue to grow throughout Russia, actively expanding and deepening our presence, increasing the support and participation of our supporters in different regions of the country. Our movement is constantly evolving, uniting people who want to stop the criminal activities of the Putin regime - the statement said.

