Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Prince William pays a private visit to the British spy service

Kyiv

 51574 views

Prince William made an unannounced private visit to MI6, the British Foreign Intelligence Service, continuing his familiarization with the work of the British intelligence services.

Prince William recently paid a private visit to MI6, the British Foreign Intelligence Service. This is reported by Lismore city news, UNN reports.

Details

The visit was not announced in advance and was only later added to the list of official royal events.

Details of the visit were not disclosed. Kensington Palace did not provide any further comment beyond confirming the visit.

Addendum Addendum

This is not Prince William's first visit to MI6. In 2022, he made a similar visit, and in 2012 he visited the headquarters with the then Duchess of Cambridge.

In 2019, Prince William spent three weeks interning at MI5, MI6, and the Government Communications Center (GCHQ) to learn more about the work of the British intelligence services.

China says it has identified two MI6 spies in central government agencies03.06.24, 07:15 • 27596 views

Lilia Podolyak

