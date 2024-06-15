Prince William recently paid a private visit to MI6, the British Foreign Intelligence Service. This is reported by Lismore city news, UNN reports.

The visit was not announced in advance and was only later added to the list of official royal events.

Details of the visit were not disclosed. Kensington Palace did not provide any further comment beyond confirming the visit.

This is not Prince William's first visit to MI6. In 2022, he made a similar visit, and in 2012 he visited the headquarters with the then Duchess of Cambridge.

In 2019, Prince William spent three weeks interning at MI5, MI6, and the Government Communications Center (GCHQ) to learn more about the work of the British intelligence services.

