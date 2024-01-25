Prime Ministers of Ukraine and France discuss reforms, European integration and support

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had his first telephone conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The parties discussed, in particular, the implementation of reforms and European integration. Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal noted that his French counterpart praised Ukraine's progress and assured him that France supports the €50 billion Ukraine Facility program.

The parties focused special attention on food security and recovery. In addition, Shmyhal added that work is underway to confiscate Russian assets and that Ukraine and France are interested in cooperation in demining, transportation and energy sectors.

Recall

On January 19, Ukraine and France signed a technical agreement on the mutual acceptance of state quality assurance for defense goods, works and services.

And the day before it became knownthat France will supply Ukraine with 50 AASM Hammer guided bombs every month until the end of 2024, and will increase the supply of artillery ammunition to 3,000 shells per month.

