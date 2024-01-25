Prime Ministers of Ukraine and France discuss reforms, European integration and support

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100537 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111690 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141689 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176874 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171892 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283706 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178241 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167242 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45636 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34548 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67578 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36469 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56173 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100537 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261516 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56173 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141689 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107113 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107091 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123185 views
Prime Ministers of Ukraine and France discuss reforms, European integration and support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38486 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal discussed reforms, European integration and the €50 billion Ukraine Fund program.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had his first telephone conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The parties discussed, in particular, the implementation of reforms and European integration. Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal noted that his French counterpart praised Ukraine's progress and assured him that France supports the €50 billion Ukraine Facility program.

The parties focused special attention on food security and recovery. In addition, Shmyhal added that work is underway to confiscate Russian assets and that Ukraine and France are interested in cooperation in demining, transportation and energy sectors.

Recall

On January 19, Ukraine and France signed a technical agreement on the mutual acceptance of state quality assurance for defense goods, works and services. 

And the day before it became knownthat France will supply Ukraine with 50 AASM Hammer guided bombs every month until the end of 2024, and will increase the supply of artillery ammunition to 3,000 shells per month. 

France fined Amazon 32 million euros for employee snooping24.01.24, 07:45 • 25360 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising