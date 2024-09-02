Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a volunteer F-16 air fleet for Ukraine: it would be an interesting idea

The proposal to create a volunteer air fleet of F-16 fighters for Ukraine, which was mentioned by a US senator, should be discussed with all members of the fighter jet coalition. This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"I think the American senator was talking about the possibility of attracting pilots from other countries with experience in F-16s, and I think that would be an interesting idea. It would really speed up the process of bringing the F-16 into the operational space. This should be discussed with all the members of the F-16 coalition," said Schloof.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine with pilot training.

"We are constantly trying to accelerate the delivery of Patriot systems. We are trying to work with our partners to speed up these deliveries," said Schooff.

Addendum

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham saidthat Ukraine could invite retired Western F-16 pilots who want to fight for freedom to fight on its side.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the proposal to create a volunteer air fleet of F-16 fighter jets a great idea, but noted that the decision should be made by the United States.