Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a volunteer F-16 air fleet for Ukraine: it would be an interesting idea

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124936 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129425 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212405 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160758 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157255 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205964 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112603 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105197 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 97089 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 72227 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104735 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101533 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 58413 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212405 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220195 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207996 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34443 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48630 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153414 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152482 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156455 views
Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a volunteer F-16 air fleet for Ukraine: it would be an interesting idea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27417 views

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said that the idea of attracting foreign F-16 pilots for Ukraine should be discussed with the coalition. The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine by training pilots and accelerating the supply of weapons.

The  proposal to create a volunteer air fleet of F-16 fighters for Ukraine, which was mentioned by a US senator, should be discussed with all members of the fighter jet coalition. This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a joint briefing with  Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"I think the American senator was talking about the possibility of attracting pilots from other countries with experience in F-16s, and I think that would be an interesting idea. It would really speed up the process of bringing the F-16 into the operational space. This should be discussed with all the members of the F-16 coalition," said Schloof.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Netherlands continues to support Ukraine with pilot training.

"We are constantly trying to accelerate the delivery of Patriot systems. We are trying to work with our partners to speed up these deliveries," said Schooff.

Addendum

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham saidthat Ukraine could invite retired Western F-16 pilots who want to fight for freedom to fight on its side.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the proposal to create a volunteer air fleet of F-16 fighter jets a great idea, but noted that the decision should be made by the United States. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

