Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a new aid package for Ukraine: 80% will go to support the energy system

80% of the new package of assistance to Ukraine from the Netherlands in the amount of 200 million euros will be used to support Ukraine's energy system. This was stated by Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"The Netherlands is providing a new aid package of 200 million euros, 80% of which will go to support Ukraine's energy system. We are talking about component materials, gas turbines, etc. Also, equipment for demining, psychological and medical assistance," said Schooff.

Addendum

Schloof reportedthat the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with a 200 million euro aid package to protect and repair its energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense and F-16s with Dutch PM