Prices for raw foods to rise in the second half of the year due to lower harvest - NBU

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98842 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110529 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153208 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252973 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174707 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165865 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227270 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22598 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36113 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22844 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29571 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26445 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227270 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213193 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238864 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225540 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98848 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69828 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76308 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113428 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114300 views
Prices for raw foods to rise in the second half of the year due to lower harvest - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28059 views

In the short term, raw foods will remain cheaper than last year, but prices will rise in the second half of 2024 on the back of lower harvest expectations, while prices for processed foods will also accelerate slightly.

Raw foods are expected to remain cheaper than last year in the near future, but prices will rise in the second half of the year. The growth in prices for processed foods will also accelerate somewhat. This is stated in the NBU's inflation report, UNN reports.

Details

In the coming months, inflation is expected to remain low, but will turn toward a moderate acceleration. In the second quarter, it will return to the NBU's target range of 5% ± 1 pp, and temporarily exceed it in the second half of the year. This will be due to pressure from business labor costs, further recovery in consumer demand, and the exhaustion of the effects of the previous year's significant harvests and this year's mild winter, the NBU said.

In the short term, raw foods will still remain cheaper than last year. However, in the second half of 2024, prices for these products will rise amid a low comparison base due to a smaller expected harvest. The growth in prices for processed foods, which are included in the core consumer price index, will also accelerate somewhat. In the coming years, food inflation will return to a low level (3-4% per year) due to a gradual increase in food production, as well as lower global food prices

- the National Bank predicts.

Overall, the NBU has improved its inflation forecast from 8.6% to 8.2% for 2024. According to the NBU's forecast, inflation will moderately accelerate in 2024 (to 8.2%), but will decline to 6% next year and 5% thereafter.

Fixing tariffs for certain housing and communal services, including gas, hot water, and heating, as indicated, remained a significant factor in curbing the administrative component of inflation. "However, in the context of further normalization of the economy and given the difficult state of the energy system, tariffs for housing and communal services are expected to gradually be brought to market-based levels," the NBU said

This is expected to be a significant pro-inflationary factor. A further increase in excise taxes on tobacco products as part of Ukraine's European integration commitments will also make a significant contribution to the administrative component of inflation, the NBU added.

The NBU has improved its inflation forecast to 8.2% for 202425.04.24, 15:38 • 17991 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

