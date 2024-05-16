Presidents of Ukraine and Liberia discuss russian aggression in Ukraine and its impact on food security in Africa

He had a telephone conversation with President of Liberia Joseph Newman Boakai. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Today, during a telephone conversation , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed President of Liberia Joseph Newman Boakai about the consequences of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and its impact on food security in Africa.

Thanked for the principled position of the Republic of Liberia in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which should become an important stage in consolidating international efforts to establish peace.