President Zelensky dismissed the head of Uzhhorod DSA Yuriy Huzynets - order

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Yuriy Huzynets from the post of head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration. Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Huzynets as deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 48/2024-rp.

Details

Dismiss Yuriy Huzynets from the post of the head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration of Transcarpathian region in accordance with the application submitted by him - the order says

Appendix

Yuriy Huzynets was appointed by Zelenskyy to the post of head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration in November 2022. On April 23, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Huzynets from the post of head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration and agreed to his appointment as deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Vitaliy Polovenko from the post of Deputy Defense Minister and Tetyana Laktionova from the post of Deputy Head of the National Social Service.

Zelensky dismisses deputy head of parole and replaces NSDC deputy secretary