President: Ukrainian energy facilities have different levels of protection

The protection of Ukrainian energy facilities is multi-level, developed by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense and Ukrenergo. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

As for the protection of energy facilities, the protection is multilevel, and the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense and Ukrenergo are involved in this. We understand what to do about it and we are doing it. Unfortunately, there is still no electricity throughout the country, but it will be - Zelensky says.

He says that he "does not like energy PR" and will not allow the enemy to know where he hit and where he did not.

"There are details that the whole world should know about, realizing what Russia is doing on our land, but the condition of certain structures will be kept quiet," Zelensky said.

Yesterday, August 26, Russia attacked Ukrainian distribution substations for the first time with rockets with cluster munitions.