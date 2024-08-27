President: Ukrainian energy facilities have different levels of protection

ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124907 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 129385 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212337 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157226 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205927 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193701 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 02:54 AM • 96899 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 72020 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 104700 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 101500 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 58210 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212348 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205933 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193705 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 220174 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 207977 views
11:06 AM • 34344 views
08:56 AM • 48548 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153403 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 152473 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 156445 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19955 views

President Zelenskyy said that the protection of Ukraine's energy facilities is being developed at various levels. He emphasized the importance of keeping the details of the defense secret from the enemy.

The protection of Ukrainian energy facilities is multi-level, developed by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense and Ukrenergo. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

As for the protection of energy facilities, the protection is multilevel, and the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense and Ukrenergo are involved in this. We understand what to do about it and we are doing it. Unfortunately, there is still no electricity throughout the country, but it will be

- Zelensky says.

He says that he "does not like energy PR" and will not allow the enemy to know where he hit and where he did not.

"There are details that the whole world should know about, realizing what Russia is doing on our land, but the condition of certain structures will be kept quiet," Zelensky said.

UNN broadcasts Zelensky's press conference on its Facebook page and website.

Recall

Yesterday, August 26, Russia attacked Ukrainian distribution substations for the first time with rockets with cluster munitions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

