Actual
President: Ukraine and the West are close to a decision on confiscation of russian assets

President: Ukraine and the West are close to a decision on confiscation of russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112852 views

Ukraine and its Western partners have made progress in working on a decision to confiscate frozen russian assets. These assets can be used to finance Ukraine's defense against russian aggression. Further EU sanctions against russia are also being prepared.

Thanks to the work done in January, Ukraine and its Western partners have come closer to a meaningful decision on the confiscation of frozen russian assets. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I would like to note the results of communication with our partners regarding russian assets: this month we have come closer to the solution we need, which will be fair

- the President said.

He reminded that russian assets frozen in various jurisdictions, both those of the terrorist state itself and those of its associates, should be used to protect against russian aggression and should be confiscated.

We are doing everything to ensure that this decision is prepared in a meaningful way in the near future

- He added.

Optional

The President also noted the need for a new EU sanctions package, which is being prepared. New steps are also being prepared to limit russia's ability to circumvent sanctions, he added.

Every manifestation of pressure on russia is a sign of peace. Every manifestation of assistance to Ukraine is the protection of life. I am grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine! I thank everyone who is fighting and working for our country, our independence, and our people!

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising