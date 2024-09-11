President of Slovakia: We need to look for peaceful solutions for a just peace on Ukraine's terms

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said that peaceful solutions should be sought for a just peace in Ukraine on Ukraine's terms. He also hopes that Russia will join the Second Peace Summit. He said this during the Crimean Platform summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Dear President Zelenskyy, dear Ukrainians, the consequences of the illegal annexation of Crimea and the aggressive war against Ukraine extend far beyond Ukraine and Europe. Russia's attack on Ukraine has dealt a heavy blow to the universal principles of international relations...Slovakia supports Ukraine and its people in their right to defend their country and restore their territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders...We need to seek peaceful solutions for a just peace in Ukraine on Ukraine's terms," Pellegrini said.

Pellegrini expressed hope that the second Peace Summit will involve Russia.

"I hope that the next Peace Summit in Ukraine will also involve Russia and other global players," he said.

