President of Estonia arrives on a visit to Kyiv

The President of Estonia Alar Karis announced his arrival in Kyiv, UNN reports.

"I have arrived in the glorious city of Kyiv. I am looking forward to all the meetings and discussions," Estonian President Alar Karis wrote in X.

On the eve of the Crimean Platform summit, leaders of other European countries, including Latvia and Lithuania, as well as heads of diplomacy of the United States and the United Kingdom, arrived in Kyiv.