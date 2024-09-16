President Maia Sandu caught the earthquake live on air: video
Maya Sandu was giving an interview when the earthquake hit. The journalist called it “the premiere of a live earthquake”. The tremors were felt in Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu caught the earthquake live on air. The video from the studio has already been posted online, UNN reports.
Sandu was talking to a journalist and said that the coming weeks would be very busy when the tremors began, and this is evident in the video.
A few seconds later, a journalist took over the initiative and noted that "this is the premiere of the earthquake live.
"We have something interesting happening. This is a live earthquake premiere," she said.
As reported by UNN, according to preliminary information, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in Romania . It was felt in Bulgaria, Moldova, and Ukraine, particularly in Odesa.
