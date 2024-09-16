President Maia Sandu caught the earthquake live on air: video

Moldovan President Maia Sandu caught the earthquake live on air. The video from the studio has already been posted online, UNN reports.

Sandu was talking to a journalist and said that the coming weeks would be very busy when the tremors began, and this is evident in the video.

A few seconds later, a journalist took over the initiative and noted that "this is the premiere of the earthquake live.

"We have something interesting happening. This is a live earthquake premiere," she said.

As reported by UNN, according to preliminary information, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in Romania . It was felt in Bulgaria, Moldova, and Ukraine, particularly in Odesa.

Earthquake in Odesa region reaches 2-4 points, preliminary - no damage