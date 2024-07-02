$41.340.03
Premeditated murder: Sadykov's death will change the suspicion of attempted murder against him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28125 views

Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was shot dead in Kyiv on June 18, has died. Currently, law enforcement agencies are preparing a notice to change the previously reported suspicion of the persons involved from attempted murder to premeditated murder.

Premeditated murder: Sadykov's death will change the suspicion of attempted murder against him

In connection with the death of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was assassinated in Kyiv on June 18, law enforcement officers are preparing a notice of change of suspicion  to the suspects in the murder. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are preparing a notice to change the previously notified suspicion  to the persons involved from attempted murder to premeditated murder committed by order and by prior conspiracy of a group of persons (clauses 11, 12, part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the OPP said in a statement.

According to the investigation, two citizens of Kazakhstan were involved in the crime.

Addendum

A journalist from Kazakhstan, Aidos Sadykov, who was assassinated in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv on June 18, died in the intensive care unit of a hospital as a result of a gunshot wound.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Kyiv Crimes and emergencies
Kazakhstan
Kyiv
