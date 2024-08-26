Power supply situation in Kharkiv is stable - Sinehubov

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the situation with power supply in Kharkiv is stable. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The situation in the world is stable, but we are part of the general energy network, so if necessary, we will communicate about the introduction of emergency shutdown schedules," Sinegubov said.

To recap The power outages across Ukraine were the result of problems with power supply, particularly at nuclear power plants, and could be caused by both preventive measures and damage to electrical equipment.



