Situation in Kharkiv region: a person died as a result of massive shelling by Russian Federation

As a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region, a suburb of Kharkiv and a civilian industrial enterprise in the Izium district were damaged, where a man was killed and two were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We have a hit in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there was also a strike on a civilian industrial enterprise in the Izium district, a man was killed and 2 more people were wounded - Sinegubov says.

According to him, the type of weapon used in the attack is being determined.

"We also had massive strikes on other areas, we are still establishing the locations and consequences. These are Lozova and Krasnohrad districts, also a civilian industrial enterprise. There was no information on casualties," said Sinegubov.

Recall

At around 08:05, the enemy attacked Kharkiv, hitting an open area in the Nemyshlyansky district.