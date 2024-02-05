ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Power supply is fully restored in Kryvyi Rih after the latest attack on the energy infrastructure by the "Shahed"

Power supply is fully restored in Kryvyi Rih after the latest attack on the energy infrastructure by the "Shahed"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24985 views

Power has been restored to all consumers in Kryvyi Rih who were cut off due to damage to high-voltage infrastructure by Russian drones.

Power engineers have fully restored electricity supply to consumers in Kryvyi Rih, which was cut off as a result of the largest massive attack by the Shaheda this winter. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a telethon, UNN reports

Details

Kudrytsky said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a separate meeting on  the power supply to Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding areas.

We have very clear plans and tasks that we have to do to not only restore power supply but also to restore its reliability. To do this, we, together with our colleagues from other energy companies, will be working hard in the coming days. We are planning to visit Kryvyi Rih once again to agree and coordinate all action plans with the local authorities and other energy companies on the spot

- noted Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to him, the preparations paid off - the Russians needed to hit the same spot three times within a week to cause significant blackouts. The attack on the energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih was the largest one this season. 

We have been preparing very carefully and thoroughly for the heating season. We have accumulated unprecedented stocks of both materials and equipment. We have what we need to repair, we have very experienced and very professional repair teams. The only thing we need is time. I emphasize that we are talking about the reliability of electricity supply. Our goal is to ensure that consumers in Kryvyi Rih have electricity all the time, so that the work we are already doing does not feel

- Volodymyr Kudrytskyi emphasized. 

Addendum

According to the press service of Ukrenergo, power has been restored to all consumers in Kryvyi Rih who were cut off due to damage to high-voltage infrastructure by Russian drones.

It is noted that part of the equipment has already been restored at  of the affected facilities. The agency added that emergency repair work continues around the clock.

Recall

Due to a Russian drone attack in Kryvyi Rih, 2,500 households were cut off from electricity. In addition, to stabilize the situation , emergency scheduleshave been introduced, which could limit power supply to up to 35,000 homes.

A substation caught fire in Kryvyi Rih due to an enemy attack03.02.24, 08:32 • 56500 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

