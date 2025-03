Power outages until 16:00 have also been canceled for Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions

Residents of Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions will not be cut off from electricity until 16:00 today, September 6, DTEK has reported, UNN reports.

Donetsk and Dnipropetrovska oblasts: power outages are canceled until 16:00. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our telegram channel - the message says.

Earlier, DTEK reported that it had canceled power outages in Odesa region until 4 p.m. on September 6.