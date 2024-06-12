ukenru
Today, power outages will be scheduled from 15:00 to 23:00 throughout Ukraine, with emergency power outages possible in Kherson region

Today, power outages will be scheduled from 15:00 to 23:00 throughout Ukraine, with emergency power outages possible in Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37277 views

Today, from 15:00 to 23:00, there will be power cuts throughout Ukraine, with emergency shutdowns in Kherson region due to damage to infrastructure caused by enemy shelling.

Today, on June 12, electricity restrictions are in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 15:00 to 23:00. Emergency power outages may be introduced in Kherson Oblast due to nighttime enemy shelling. Imports are planned from 5 countries. UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo and Khersonoblenergo.

Today, on June 12 , regional power distribution companies across Ukraine will apply hourly rolling blackout schedules from 15:00 to 23:00

- said Ukrenergo.

According to Ukrenergo, several power facilities in Kherson region were shut down in the evening during an air raid alert. The power supply was cut off in Kherson. After 40 minutes, the power supply was restored to all consumers. Later, at night, the inspection revealed damage to the buildings and equipment of one of the power facilities. Consumers were not disconnected from the power supply, and repairs are underway.

However, Khersonoblenergo said that emergency shutdowns are possible due to the damage.

Due to nighttime shelling and partial damage to critical infrastructure facilities, emergency power outages may be introduced in the Kherson region

- the statement reads.

One of the power facilities in Sumy region was damaged during a drone attack at night. 14 settlements were without power. We are currently in the process of reconnecting consumers.

Import and export

Imports during the day are planned from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 29,796 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,689 MW in some hours.

There is no export and no plans to export.

Grids of Ukrenergo and oblenergos

Yesterday, two high-voltage overhead lines in the western and northern regions were disconnected by protection measures. By the end of the day, both lines were brought back online.

Due to weather conditions, 237 settlements in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv remain without power supply this morning.

For other reasons, 490 settlements are without power supply. Due to hostilities, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. For technological reasons, there are power outages in Mykolaiv region.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy

