Power outages are possible: we are talking about restriction schedules only for industry - Ministry of Energy

Hourly electricity curtailment schedules may be introduced exclusively for industry. Favorable weather is conducive to energy production from solar power plants. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports.

In this case, we are talking exclusively about the schedules of hourly electricity supply restrictions based on grid constraints for industry, as we envisage. We will balance the situation as much as possible, using existing capacities to generate - Kolisnyk says.

He pointed out that favorable weather allows for active production of energy from solar power plants, which helps to maximize supply. Nevertheless, the situation in some regions, in particular Kharkiv, remains difficult, with the introduction of hourly power curtailment schedules.

Recall

In connection with Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the country may introduce restrictions on electricity consumption today. This will primarily affect industrial consumers.