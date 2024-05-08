Power outages are possible: we are talking about restriction schedules only for industry - Ministry of Energy
Favorable weather allows for active solar power generation, but in some regions, such as Kharkiv, hourly restrictions on electricity supply to industry may be imposed due to grid problems caused by Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Hourly electricity curtailment schedules may be introduced exclusively for industry. Favorable weather is conducive to energy production from solar power plants. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports.
In this case, we are talking exclusively about the schedules of hourly electricity supply restrictions based on grid constraints for industry, as we envisage. We will balance the situation as much as possible, using existing capacities to generate
He pointed out that favorable weather allows for active production of energy from solar power plants, which helps to maximize supply. Nevertheless, the situation in some regions, in particular Kharkiv, remains difficult, with the introduction of hourly power curtailment schedules.
In connection with Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the country may introduce restrictions on electricity consumption today. This will primarily affect industrial consumers.