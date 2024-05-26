Power outage in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region

Residents of Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnytsky region report the loss of electricity in their homes. This is reported by Suspilne.Khmelnytsky, according to UNN.

Details

The power in the houses of local residents was cut off after a Russian missile attack on the city. The Khmelnytskoblenergo website does not contain information about emergency power outages.

Local publics report that the missile launches at Starokonstantinov were combined - after the X-101 missiles, the Daggers struck.

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region