Power outage in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14435 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89089 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241505 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172367 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164003 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220721 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45773 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64714 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108031 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36010 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68228 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220721 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233173 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220248 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 14435 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17533 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108031 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111905 views
Power outage in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31032 views

Russian missile strikes caused a power outage in the city of Starokonstantinov, Khmelnytsky region, after X-101 and Kinzhal missiles hit the area.

Residents of Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnytsky region report the loss of electricity in their homes. This is reported by Suspilne.Khmelnytsky, according to UNN.

Details

The power in the houses of local residents was cut off after a Russian missile attack on the city. The Khmelnytskoblenergo website does not contain information about emergency power outages.

Local publics report that the missile launches at Starokonstantinov were combined - after the X-101 missiles, the Daggers struck.

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region26.05.24, 04:34 • 62417 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

