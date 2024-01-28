Power engineers restore electricity, evacuation continues: Kherson Regional Military Administration reports on the situation in the region

In the Kherson region, 7 teams are working to restore electricity, utilities are carrying out priority repairs to houses damaged by shelling, and evacuations from the de-occupied territories of the region continue. The Kherson Regional State Administration reported on the situation in the region, UNN reports .

According to the Kherson regional power distribution company, 7 crews are currently working to restore power in the region, including 19 workers and 7 units of equipment. Yesterday, power engineers carried out emergency repair works on the lines supplying Vysokopillya, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka and Kherson.

Thirty employees of the municipal emergency and rescue service and the State Emergency Service managed to carry out priority repairs in 17 residential buildings to restore the buildings damaged by Russian strikes. In these buildings, 77 windows were covered with OSB sheets.

Also, since the de-occupation of Kherson region, sappers have surveyed 185,413.4 hectares of territory, including 159,442.7 hectares of agricultural land. More than 141 thousand explosive items were found and neutralized on these territories.

In addition, 40 residents were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of Kherson region, including 3 children and 1 person with limited mobility.

Humanitarian aid continues to be distributed to residents of Kherson Oblast. Yesterday, residents of the liberated territories received 222 food packages, 3340 loaves of bread and 250 hot meals from international NGOs, philanthropists and volunteers. They also received 8 hygiene kits, 21 modular houses and 52.5 m3 of firewood, - they add in the OBA.

Within the last day, the military fired 102 times in Kherson region. One person died and two were wounded.