Possible launches of "Daggers": Ukrainian Air Force warned of six MiG-31K takeoffs at once

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has warned of a large-scale air alert in Ukraine due to the takeoff of six MiG-31Ks at once. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Details

Missile danger all over Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). (...) A total of six MiG-31Ks have been recorded taking off! From Savasleyka airfield - 4, from Astrakhan - 2! - the Air Force said in a statement.

Also, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that "Kinzhal" aerial ballistic missiles could be launched.

Ukraine may have damaged MiG-31 fighters as a result of strike on Belbek airfield - Defense Express