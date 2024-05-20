Possible launches of "Daggers": Ukrainian Air Force warned of six MiG-31K takeoffs at once
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force has warned of a large-scale air alert due to the takeoff of six Russian MiG-31K fighter jets, some of which could potentially carry air-launched Kinzhal ballistic missiles.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has warned of a large-scale air alert in Ukraine due to the takeoff of six MiG-31Ks at once. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ukrainian Air Force.
Details
Missile danger all over Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). (...) A total of six MiG-31Ks have been recorded taking off! From Savasleyka airfield - 4, from Astrakhan - 2!
Also, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that "Kinzhal" aerial ballistic missiles could be launched.
