Under the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine failed to build quality fortifications, and the scandalous "Wall" project on the border with Russia became a symbol of widespread corruption. At the end of Poroshenko's term, the country found itself with virtually no fortifications and was unprepared for a full-scale Russian invasion, despite Poroshenko's promises to turn the country into a fortress. This is stated in a journalistic investigation dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Russian invasion, UNN reports.

"The vast majority of fortifications were built either by the army for its own purposes or centrally in insufficient quantity and of insufficient quality, and their usefulness was minimal. It was not a full-fledged line of defense, it was just a sporadically reinforced border, and that's all," says Oleksiy "Stalker", a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, about the state of the fortifications during Poroshenko's term.

According to experts, Poroshenko's "Wall" turned out to be a very short stretch of ordinary fence used to enclose playgrounds and was not intended to deter the enemy.

"The chain-link mesh that was stretched in eastern Ukraine cannot repel any military attacks. The so-called "Wall" is purely an imitation. It is one hundred percent PR. During the construction of the Wall, Poroshenko was president and headed the political force that approved the project and bears all the responsibility," political expert Petro Oleshchuk said in the story.

In the story, experts also emphasize that Poroshenko deliberately provided false information about the real state of the fortifications.

"Today Poroshenko is accused under two articles of the Criminal Code: "facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations" and "high treason". There is every reason to believe that Petro Oleksiyovych deliberately harmed the territorial integrity, inviolability and defense capability of Ukraine. After all, how else can we explain his business with Medvedchuk, Putin, coal business with the so-called "LDPR", the Svynarchuks' case, explosions of military warehouses, breaking his promise to transfer management of his assets to an independent party, unwillingness to get rid of the Lipetsk Roshen factory and the incredible embezzlement of the state budget," the story concludes.

As reported, in 2021, Petro Poroshenko was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code - promotion of terrorism and high treason.