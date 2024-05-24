ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14060 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88938 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241486 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172365 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164000 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148091 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45695 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64618 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108015 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35891 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68083 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220712 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207167 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233165 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220240 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 14060 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17427 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23819 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108015 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111899 views
Actual
Poroshenko's “wall” was called the main symbol of corruption in the Russian-Ukrainian war, which left Ukraine without protection

Poroshenko's “wall” was called the main symbol of corruption in the Russian-Ukrainian war, which left Ukraine without protection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13561 views

During the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine failed to build adequate fortifications, and the "Wall" project on the border with Russia became a symbol of corruption and provided minimal defense, leaving the country unprepared for a full-scale Russian invasion, despite promises to turn it into a fortress.

Under the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine failed to build quality fortifications, and the scandalous "Wall" project on the border with Russia became a symbol of widespread corruption. At the end of Poroshenko's term, the country found itself with virtually no fortifications and was unprepared for a full-scale Russian invasion, despite Poroshenko's promises to turn the country into a fortress. This is stated in a journalistic investigation dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Russian invasion, UNN reports.

"The vast majority of fortifications were built either by the army for its own purposes or centrally in insufficient quantity and of insufficient quality, and their usefulness was minimal. It was not a full-fledged line of defense, it was just a sporadically reinforced border, and that's all," says Oleksiy "Stalker", a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, about the state of the fortifications during Poroshenko's term.

According to experts, Poroshenko's "Wall" turned out to be a very short stretch of ordinary fence used to enclose playgrounds and was not intended to deter the enemy.

"The chain-link mesh that was stretched in eastern Ukraine cannot repel any military attacks. The so-called "Wall" is purely an imitation. It is one hundred percent PR. During the construction of the Wall, Poroshenko was president and headed the political force that approved the project and bears all the responsibility," political expert Petro Oleshchuk said in the story.

In the story, experts also emphasize that Poroshenko deliberately provided false information about the real state of the fortifications.

"Today Poroshenko is accused under two articles of the Criminal Code: "facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations" and "high treason". There is every reason to believe that Petro Oleksiyovych deliberately harmed the territorial integrity, inviolability and defense capability of Ukraine. After all, how else can we explain his business with Medvedchuk, Putin, coal business with the so-called "LDPR", the Svynarchuks' case, explosions of military warehouses, breaking his promise to transfer management of his assets to an independent party, unwillingness to get rid of the Lipetsk Roshen factory and the incredible embezzlement of the state budget," the story concludes.

As reported, in 2021, Petro Poroshenko was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code - promotion of terrorism and high treason.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising