Poroshenko became richer by 230 million in May alone

The leader of the richest parliamentary faction, Petro Poroshenko, was enriched by more than UAH 227 million in May. The relevant information is published in the Unified State Register of declarations on the portal of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption.

According to the declarations submitted to the NACP on changes in the property status, in May 2024, Poroshenko became richer by another 227 million 898 thousand hryvnias. In his declarations, the MP indicated that he received these funds as interest, dividends and a refund of the value from the purchase of securities.

According to media reports, earlier Poroshenko was accused of investing UAH 156 million in bonds through his bank, which Ukrainians donated to his fund for the armed forces of Ukraine. From the invested funds, he earned UAH 50 million of non - taxable profit, " the media said in a statement.

Also, according to the analytical report YouControl, people's deputies from Poroshenko's European Solidarity Party, of which there are only 27 people out of 401 in Parliament, were enriched for the war, like all the elected representatives of the Verkhovna Rada combined. Thus, the earnings of oppositionists from the eurosolidarnost faction for two years amounted to more than UAH 3 billion. approximately the same amount was earned by all 374 deputies from other parties.

In addition, Petro Poroshenko only in 2022 enriched 20 times more than before the war, declaring 1 billion 435 million UAH of earnings. While in pre-war 2021, Poroshenko earned only UAH 162 million. the oligarch entered the top three richest Ukrainians, along with Viktor Pinchuk and Renat Akhmetov. In 2023, compared to 2022, Poroshenko's fortune increased by 2 224 million and amounted to almost 1 1 billion.