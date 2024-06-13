Pope to meet with Zelensky at G7 summit in Italy

As part of the G7 summit in Italy, Pope Francis will meet with a number of leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 14 April. This is reported by UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Details

The Pope will arrive at the summit venue by helicopter around 12:30 local time. He will be met there by Italian Prime Minister George Meloni.

The pontiff will then be taken to the residential complex chosen for the summit, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Francis will also hold a series of bilateral meetings:

with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva;

with French President Emmanuel Macron;



with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Pope is also scheduled to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

G7 leaders to focus on war in Ukraine and China at summit in Italy

Addendum

Francis will also be the first pope to address the G7 meeting. On Friday, he is expected to deliver a speech on the risks and potential of AI.

Recall

Pope Francis discusses the Peace Summit and the return of Ukrainian children with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak at the Vatican.