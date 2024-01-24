Poor design: KCSA names preliminary reasons for deformation of the tunnel of the "blue line" subway

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Poor design: KCSA names preliminary reasons for deformation of the tunnel of the "blue line" subway

The deformation of the tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations in Kyiv was caused by poor design and construction work, according to preliminary findings.

The reason for the deformation of the tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations is poor design decisions and construction and installation work on the tunnel structure of this section. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that  this is evidenced by the preliminary conclusions of the Forensic Research Institution.

Today, on January 24, the first preliminary findings of an expert study by a specialized scientific institution on the causes of the tunnel deformation that led to the suspension of train traffic between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations were received. In their conclusion, the scientists noted that the reason was poor design solutions for the construction of the tunnel within the emergency area. As well as poor-quality construction and installation work on the tunnel structure of this section

- Ruslan Kandybor, Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure, said .

According to him, this particular section of the tunnel runs in extremely difficult hydrogeological conditions: the soils are very water-saturated, with a layer of peat, fine and medium sand.

Flooding of the Kyiv subway: law enforcement officers conducted an additional inspection of the tunnels19.12.23, 15:51 • 25430 views

The Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure emphasized that these are preliminary conclusions, as the expert study is ongoing.

He reminded that the expert study is being conducted pursuant to the decision of the city commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies.

The final results will be known after the pit is opened. Only then will experts be able to conduct all the necessary research on the tunnel structure from the outside. However, we can already see that the reason is poor design and negligent workmanship, the consequences of which have to be eliminated now

- explained the director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure.

Addendum

It is also noted that according to the conclusions of scientists, the Kyiv Metro performed all the necessary routine maintenance and operation of the passing tunnel. The stopping of train traffic in this section was timely.

This made it possible to start establishing the causes of the emergency with the involvement of relevant specialists, as well as performing restoration work.

An accident on the "blue line" of the metro: it became known how much the passenger traffic in the capital's subway has fallen15.01.24, 19:48 • 109306 views

Kyiv Metro is a dual-purpose enterprise that provides both transportation and round-the-clock shelter for people during air raids. I emphasize that the stations of the Blue Line were not closed for a single day: from December 8 to 12, they worked as shelters around the clock. During this period, train traffic was suspended at only six stations on this line. On December 13, two-way traffic was organized on two tracks between Teremky and Demiivska stations

- emphasized Viktor Braginsky, head of Kyiv Metro.

Viktor Braginsky also noted that all specialists are currently making every effort to ensure that this section of the subway between Demiivska and Lybidska stations will be operational as soon as possible.

Recall

On December 9, Kyiv announced the closure of   metro stations from Demiivska and Teremky for urgent repairs to the distillation tunnel. According to preliminary data, the repairs will take 6 months.

Later, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv  . 

Repairs on the Blue Line of the Kyiv Metro: Kyiv residents were reimbursed UAH 110 thousand for transfers on the first day19.12.23, 10:09 • 43591 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

