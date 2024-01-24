Poor design: KCSA names preliminary reasons for deformation of the tunnel of the "blue line" subway

The reason for the deformation of the tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations is poor design decisions and construction and installation work on the tunnel structure of this section. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that this is evidenced by the preliminary conclusions of the Forensic Research Institution.

Today, on January 24, the first preliminary findings of an expert study by a specialized scientific institution on the causes of the tunnel deformation that led to the suspension of train traffic between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations were received. In their conclusion, the scientists noted that the reason was poor design solutions for the construction of the tunnel within the emergency area. As well as poor-quality construction and installation work on the tunnel structure of this section - Ruslan Kandybor, Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure, said .

According to him, this particular section of the tunnel runs in extremely difficult hydrogeological conditions: the soils are very water-saturated, with a layer of peat, fine and medium sand.

Flooding of the Kyiv subway: law enforcement officers conducted an additional inspection of the tunnels

The Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure emphasized that these are preliminary conclusions, as the expert study is ongoing.

He reminded that the expert study is being conducted pursuant to the decision of the city commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies.

The final results will be known after the pit is opened. Only then will experts be able to conduct all the necessary research on the tunnel structure from the outside. However, we can already see that the reason is poor design and negligent workmanship, the consequences of which have to be eliminated now - explained the director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure.

Addendum

It is also noted that according to the conclusions of scientists, the Kyiv Metro performed all the necessary routine maintenance and operation of the passing tunnel. The stopping of train traffic in this section was timely.

This made it possible to start establishing the causes of the emergency with the involvement of relevant specialists, as well as performing restoration work.

An accident on the "blue line" of the metro: it became known how much the passenger traffic in the capital's subway has fallen

Kyiv Metro is a dual-purpose enterprise that provides both transportation and round-the-clock shelter for people during air raids. I emphasize that the stations of the Blue Line were not closed for a single day: from December 8 to 12, they worked as shelters around the clock. During this period, train traffic was suspended at only six stations on this line. On December 13, two-way traffic was organized on two tracks between Teremky and Demiivska stations - emphasized Viktor Braginsky, head of Kyiv Metro.

Viktor Braginsky also noted that all specialists are currently making every effort to ensure that this section of the subway between Demiivska and Lybidska stations will be operational as soon as possible.

Recall

On December 9, Kyiv announced the closure of metro stations from Demiivska and Teremky for urgent repairs to the distillation tunnel. According to preliminary data, the repairs will take 6 months.

Later, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv .

Repairs on the Blue Line of the Kyiv Metro: Kyiv residents were reimbursed UAH 110 thousand for transfers on the first day