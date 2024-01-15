An accident on the "blue line" of the metro: it became known how much the passenger traffic in the capital's subway has fallen

Due to the accident on the stretch between Lybidska and Demiivska stations, the passenger traffic of the Kyiv subway decreased by almost 20%. This is stated in the response of the Kyiv Metro to the request of the publication "Telegraph", reports UNN.

The average daily passenger flow on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line before the introduction of temporary changes in train traffic was 210 thousand passengers, and after - 165 thousand passengers - the document says.

At the same time, the company reminds that from December 13, 2023, and until the completion of the restoration work, the subway provided shuttle service on the I and II main tracks on the section from Demiivska station to Teremky station with an interval between trains of 13-17 minutes, depending on the direction of travel.

The subway emphasizes that the safety of passenger transportation and train traffic is ensured at the proper level. In addition, all Kyiv metro stations operate as shelters without any changes and perform their intended functions and provide protection to the public in case of air raid alerts.

On December 8, new cracks appeared in the subway tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, with water seeping in, posing a real threat to the safety of passenger transportation. As a result, 6 stations of the "blue line" were closed for at least 6 months.

Later, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv .