An accident on the "blue line" of the metro: it became known how much the passenger traffic in the capital's subway has fallen

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 35160 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105877 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134303 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133656 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174042 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279341 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101351 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100946 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102879 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61317 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31809 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 35108 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279337 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257987 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25456 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134294 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105289 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105328 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121524 views
An accident on the "blue line" of the metro: it became known how much the passenger traffic in the capital's subway has fallen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109309 views

After the accident in the Kyiv subway, daily passenger traffic dropped by 20%. At the same time, the company assures that even during the restoration work, the safety of passenger transportation and train traffic is maintained at the proper level.

Due to the accident  on the stretch between Lybidska and Demiivska stations, the passenger traffic of the Kyiv subway decreased by almost 20%. This is stated in the response of the Kyiv Metro to the request of the publication "Telegraph", reports UNN.

Details

The average daily passenger flow on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line before the introduction of temporary changes in train traffic was 210 thousand passengers, and after - 165 thousand passengers

- the document says.

At the same time, the company reminds that from December 13, 2023, and until the completion of the restoration work, the subway provided shuttle service on the I and II main tracks on the section from Demiivska station to Teremky station with an interval between trains of 13-17 minutes, depending on the direction of travel.

The subway emphasizes that the safety of passenger transportation and train traffic is ensured at the proper level.  In addition, all Kyiv metro stations operate as shelters without any changes and perform their intended functions and provide protection to the public in case of air raid alerts.

When to expect the results of the examination and the real state of the subway: the head of the Institute, which is conducting an examination of the destruction in the capital's subway, gave an answer20.12.23, 19:27 • 111812 views

Recall

On December 8, new cracks appeared in the subway tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, with water seeping in, posing a real threat to the safety of passenger transportation. As a result, 6 stations of the "blue line" were closed for at least 6 months.

Later, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv

Contact us about advertising