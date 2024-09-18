Pollution of the Desna River: Brovary Mayor Denies Information on Disconnection of Central Water Supply in the Community

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109607 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184092 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146390 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148310 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190705 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112242 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180362 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104913 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 53118 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 42506 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 70739 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 43742 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 39663 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190705 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180362 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196117 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146391 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145918 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150302 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141422 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158042 views
Pollution of the Desna River: Brovary Mayor Denies Information on Disconnection of Central Water Supply in the Community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12924 views

Ihor Sapozhko said that the information about the water supply being cut off in the Brovary community is fake. The quality of drinking water is monitored, and water supply is carried out in the normal mode.

No shutdowns of central water supply in the Brovary community due to the pollution of the Desna River are planned for September 19. The information disseminated in social media is fake. The state of drinking water in the community is under constant control of specialists. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN

Details

"Today, social media posted information about the alleged shutdown of centralized water supply in  of our community scheduled for tomorrow. I am hereby informing you that this is absolutely untrue. The condition of drinking water is under constant control of specialists, the relevant laboratory tests are carried out twice a day, and their results are published on the pages of Brovaryteplovodoenergia," wrote Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor added that it is indeed necessary to have and constantly renew a supply of drinking water. But this is because enemy attacks are targeting critical infrastructure.

Ihor Sapozhko emphasized that the situation is under control and water supply in the community is carried out as usual.

Brovaryteplovodoenergia adds that at their water intake point on the Desna River, the water quality is within normal limits. Moreover, there is an improvement in chemical oxygen consumption. It is also noted that the pollution moving along the Desna riverbed is less concentrated than it was in the beginning in the Seim River, and its dilution is observed.

Ihor Sapozhko said that the water supplied to the homes of Brovary community residents meets all regulatory standards. Brovaryteplovodoenergia  conducts daily  monitoring laboratory tests of the water condition in the city water supply system.

Recall

The discharge of wastewater from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, caused pollution of the Seim River, which flows into the Desna River, with organic matter, resulting in massive fish kills.

Due to the biological contamination of water in the Seim and Desna rivers, the State Environmental Inspectorate reports catching 17 tons of dead fish and estimates the damage at over 200 million hryvnias.

And on September 9, a spot of pollution in the Desna River reached Chernihiv, where an unpleasant odor and fish kill were observed.

According to environmentalists, it will now take 2-3 years to restore the ecosystems of the Seim and Desna rivers.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

