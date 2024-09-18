Pollution of the Desna River: Brovary Mayor Denies Information on Disconnection of Central Water Supply in the Community

No shutdowns of central water supply in the Brovary community due to the pollution of the Desna River are planned for September 19. The information disseminated in social media is fake. The state of drinking water in the community is under constant control of specialists. Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN.

"Today, social media posted information about the alleged shutdown of centralized water supply in of our community scheduled for tomorrow. I am hereby informing you that this is absolutely untrue. The condition of drinking water is under constant control of specialists, the relevant laboratory tests are carried out twice a day, and their results are published on the pages of Brovaryteplovodoenergia," wrote Igor Sapozhko.

The mayor added that it is indeed necessary to have and constantly renew a supply of drinking water. But this is because enemy attacks are targeting critical infrastructure.

Ihor Sapozhko emphasized that the situation is under control and water supply in the community is carried out as usual.

Brovaryteplovodoenergia adds that at their water intake point on the Desna River, the water quality is within normal limits. Moreover, there is an improvement in chemical oxygen consumption. It is also noted that the pollution moving along the Desna riverbed is less concentrated than it was in the beginning in the Seim River, and its dilution is observed.

Ihor Sapozhko said that the water supplied to the homes of Brovary community residents meets all regulatory standards. Brovaryteplovodoenergia conducts daily monitoring laboratory tests of the water condition in the city water supply system.

The discharge of wastewater from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, caused pollution of the Seim River, which flows into the Desna River, with organic matter, resulting in massive fish kills.

Due to the biological contamination of water in the Seim and Desna rivers, the State Environmental Inspectorate reports catching 17 tons of dead fish and estimates the damage at over 200 million hryvnias.

And on September 9, a spot of pollution in the Desna River reached Chernihiv, where an unpleasant odor and fish kill were observed.

According to environmentalists, it will now take 2-3 years to restore the ecosystems of the Seim and Desna rivers.