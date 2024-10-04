Poll: 70.1% of Ukrainians support ban on UOC-MP and other churches controlled by aggressor state

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Poll: 70.1% of Ukrainians support ban on UOC-MP and other churches controlled by aggressor state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11168 views

According to the poll, 70.1% of Ukrainians support the ban on the activities of the UOC (MP) and other churches run by the aggressor state. 15.1% of respondents do not support this law.

70.1% of Ukrainians fully or rather support the law banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and other churches run by the aggressor state throughout Ukraine, while 15.1% of respondents rather or not at all support this law. This is stated in the results of a survey on the socio-political situation in Ukraine, conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences in cooperation with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine in September, UNN reports.

Details

This decision is fully supported by 43.9% of respondents, rather supported by 26.2%, rather not supported by 9%, and not supported at all by 6.1%. 7% of respondents found it difficult to answer, and 7.7% said they did not care.

In September 2023, the distribution of responses to the question of whether they support the initiative to legislatively restrict the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and other churches run by the aggressor state throughout Ukraine was as follows: 63.1% fully or rather supported, 17.6% - fully or rather did not support.

For reference

A mass survey of citizens was conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine in cooperation with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine on September 17-28, 2024, with a sample representing the adult population of Ukraine aged 18 and older. The survey was conducted by interview. A total of 1157 respondents were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories. The sampling error is 3.2%.

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine

