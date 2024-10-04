Poll: 70.1% of Ukrainians support ban on UOC-MP and other churches controlled by aggressor state

70.1% of Ukrainians fully or rather support the law banning the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and other churches run by the aggressor state throughout Ukraine, while 15.1% of respondents rather or not at all support this law. This is stated in the results of a survey on the socio-political situation in Ukraine, conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences in cooperation with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine in September, UNN reports.

Details

This decision is fully supported by 43.9% of respondents, rather supported by 26.2%, rather not supported by 9%, and not supported at all by 6.1%. 7% of respondents found it difficult to answer, and 7.7% said they did not care.

In September 2023, the distribution of responses to the question of whether they support the initiative to legislatively restrict the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and other churches run by the aggressor state throughout Ukraine was as follows: 63.1% fully or rather supported, 17.6% - fully or rather did not support.

For reference

A mass survey of citizens was conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine in cooperation with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine on September 17-28, 2024, with a sample representing the adult population of Ukraine aged 18 and older. The survey was conducted by interview. A total of 1157 respondents were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories. The sampling error is 3.2%.