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"Political leaders can choose a stronger path": Zelenskyy called for strengthening relations between Ukraine and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Zelenskyy said that he seeks strong and friendly relations between Ukraine, the United States, and its partners. He stressed that Ukraine needs peace.

"Political leaders can choose a stronger path": Zelenskyy called for strengthening relations between Ukraine and the United States

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates strengthening relations between Ukraine and the United States. He stated this during a speech at the Hudson Institute, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, he very much wants our relations—between Ukraine and America, as well as with all our other partners—to be "strong, truly friendly, and free of misunderstandings."

Without a strong America that cares about what is happening in the world, the world would unquestionably be worse. These days, people are asking why Ukraine is speaking to the world more openly and directly. The answer is simple. We want societies, nations, and as many people as possible to understand us. When people understand what is really happening, political leaders can choose a stronger path—the one that can truly bring peace closer. And peace is what we want above all else

- Zelenskyy summarized.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to hold trilateral talks with the United States and Russia "on any day, even tomorrow."

Ukraine is ready for talks at the G20 summit but has not yet received any signals from the United States, Zelenskyy says22.10.26, 23:13 • 3636 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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