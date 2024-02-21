Polish minister condemns 'provocative' banner mentioning Putin at farmers' protest

Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemianiak condemned the incident with a banner at a protest of Polish farmers with a provocative slogan mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, UNN reports citing AFP.

Details

On Wednesday, Polish Minister of Intelligence Tomasz Siemoniak condemned the "scandalous" banner as a "provocation.

"These are shameful words that absolutely do not correspond to either the position of the state or the feelings of our citizens," Semoniak told Poland's Radio Zet.

As a local police spokeswoman told AFP, "the banner and flag were seized by police during the investigation.

"The person driving the vehicle has been identified. A criminal investigation is underway," she added.

Officers opened an investigation "for propaganda of a fascist or totalitarian regime and incitement to hatred," she added, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

