Polish farmers may block traffic at Shegini checkpoint until the end of September - border guards

Polish farmers will be able to block traffic at the Shegini - Medika checkpoint on the border with Poland from 10:00 on June 9 to the end of September, the State Border Service warned on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"According to available information, Polish farmers may block traffic in the direction of the Medika checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Shegini. Blocking may begin on June 9 at 10:00 and last until the end of September," the udptsu warned in social networks.

For which categories of vehicles traffic will be difficult, they promise to inform you additionally.

