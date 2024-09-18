ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Polish border guards explain handcuffs during Usyk incident at airport

Polish border guards explain handcuffs during Usyk incident at airport

Kyiv

 • 18750 views

The Polish Border Guard Service commented on the use of handcuffs during the incident with boxer Oleksandr Usyk at the Krakow airport.

The Polish Border Guard Service has explained the use of handcuffs during the incident with world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk at the airport in Poland. Major Jacek Michalowski, the press secretary of the commander of the Carpathian Division of the Border Guard Service, told this in a commentary to Dziennik Polski on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It was not a detention, but a transfer to the office premises. Two men were removed from the flight by the carrier and lost their passenger status. They did not want to leave the gate at the request of the airport security service, so we were called to deal with them," Mikhalovsky explained the handcuffing incident.

"They were brought to our premises, we explained to them why they did not fly and what rules apply in this case. Later, the Ukrainian consul came to translate. Then, having received a warning in accordance with the regulations, around 22:00 (local time - ed.) the men left the premises," the spokesman said.

"... one of the passengers was not allowed to board, and the other... said he was not going either. But they did not want to leave the gate, so the plane was delayed. The handcuffs were put on because of the height of this man, both of them were gesticulating a lot because they were unhappy that they were not going to fly. Therefore, the handcuffs were completely preventive, and they were immediately removed in the office premises," Mikhalovsky said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

