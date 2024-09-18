Polish border guards explain handcuffs during Usyk incident at airport

The Polish Border Guard Service has explained the use of handcuffs during the incident with world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk at the airport in Poland. Major Jacek Michalowski, the press secretary of the commander of the Carpathian Division of the Border Guard Service, told this in a commentary to Dziennik Polski on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It was not a detention, but a transfer to the office premises. Two men were removed from the flight by the carrier and lost their passenger status. They did not want to leave the gate at the request of the airport security service, so we were called to deal with them," Mikhalovsky explained the handcuffing incident.

"They were brought to our premises, we explained to them why they did not fly and what rules apply in this case. Later, the Ukrainian consul came to translate. Then, having received a warning in accordance with the regulations, around 22:00 (local time - ed.) the men left the premises," the spokesman said.

"... one of the passengers was not allowed to board, and the other... said he was not going either. But they did not want to leave the gate, so the plane was delayed. The handcuffs were put on because of the height of this man, both of them were gesticulating a lot because they were unhappy that they were not going to fly. Therefore, the handcuffs were completely preventive, and they were immediately removed in the office premises," Mikhalovsky said.

