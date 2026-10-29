Police have completed the investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death and named the official cause

American police have completed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 36-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere, known for the series "Heroes" and "Nashville." Law enforcement concluded that her death was the result of an accident linked to the toxic effects of several substances. E! News reports this, citing the police department in Greenville, South Carolina, UNN writes.

Details

Police confirmed that the case was officially closed two months after the actress's death; she was found unconscious in a rented house on August 16.

Based on the medical examiner's findings and the results of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere's death was ruled an accident. The Greenville Police Department has concluded its investigation — law enforcement said in a statement on October 28.

What the medical examiners established

According to the Greenville County coroner's report, the actress's death was caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl and four other substances. These included 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine.

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During a search of the house, investigators also found blue pills that mimicked prescription medications. Analysis confirmed that they contained fentanyl. In addition, law enforcement found a white powder in a sunglasses case.

According to police reports, on August 16, the actress's boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach called emergency services after finding Panettiere unconscious. Medics determined that she was in cardiac arrest, and at 2:32 p.m. officially confirmed her death.

The actress had previously spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction. In her 2026 memoir "This Is Me: Reckoning," she recalled that a doctor had warned her of a serious threat to her life if she did not stop drinking alcohol.

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