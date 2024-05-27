Police: Fraudsters promising to “provide financial assistance” are active in Zaporizhzhia

Residents of Zaporizhzhia region are increasingly becoming victims of fraudsters who post information about “providing financial assistance”. This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, fraudsters stole UAH 111 thousand from the bank card of a resident of Zaporizhzhia, which responded to a fake announcement in a messenger about cash payments to the population.

The resident of the regional center clicked on the link provided in the ad and entered her bank card number.

Then she received a call allegedly from Privatbank's security service and was asked to provide a code via text message. After that, the victim discovered that UAH 111 thousand had been withdrawn from her bank card.

The police note that one of the most common ways of fraud is to seize money from people who have fallen for ads about fake payments and the purchase and sale of goods online.

Last March, in just a few days, fraudsters used a similar scheme to seize more than UAH 200 thousand in funds from citizens.

The parliament has previously adopted a draft law on combating electronic fraud and "call centers"