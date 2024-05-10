Police call on citizens to limit time spent at cemeteries on memorial days

The National Police urges citizens to be extra cautious and limit their time at cemeteries, especially during air raid alerts. It is important not to ignore the alarms and to go to shelters as soon as possible to ensure your own safety. Yulia Girdvilis, Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine, told about this during the telethon, UNN reports .

More than 12,000 law enforcement officers will ensure law and order during the memorial days. According to the main departments of the National Police in the regions, such memorial events will be held at more than 9,000 cemeteries. Therefore, we would like to appeal to citizens to be careful and limit the time spent at cemeteries - Girdvilis says.

She warned that citizens living in the frontline regions should avoid visiting cemeteries these days, as this is also directly related to their safety

"We also ask you to strictly observe the air raid alerts, not to ignore them, and to go to shelters as soon as possible," Girdvilis emphasized.

with some restrictions due to the mine danger in some regions.