Poland scrambles military aircraft due to another combined Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland and allied countries have launched military aircraft last night because of a new combined air attack by the Russian occupiers on Ukraine. This is reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, UNN reports.

Details

In a statement, the Polish military said that its planes and those of its allies had begun patrolling Polish airspace, which could lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country.

It was another tense night for Poland's entire air defense system due to the activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation, which launched cruise missiles and shahed drones at targets in western Ukraine the statement reads.

The Polish military noted that similar activity of Russian aviation was recorded on the night of June 12 during strikes on the western regions of Ukraine.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces also added that all necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace and that they continue to closely monitor the situation.

