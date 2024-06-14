ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Poland scrambles military aircraft due to another combined Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambles military aircraft due to another combined Russian attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115915 views

Poland and allied nations have scrambled military aircraft overnight due to Russia's new combined air attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles and Shahid drones targeting western regions.

Poland and allied countries have launched military aircraft last night because of a new combined air attack by the Russian occupiers on Ukraine. This is reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, UNN reports.

Details

In a statement, the Polish military said that its planes and those of its allies had begun patrolling Polish airspace, which could lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country.

It was another tense night for Poland's entire air defense system due to the activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aviation, which launched cruise missiles and shahed drones at targets in western Ukraine

the statement reads.

The Polish military noted that similar activity of Russian aviation was recorded on the night of June 12 during strikes on the western regions of Ukraine.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces also added that all necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace and that they continue to closely monitor the situation.

Poland takes F-16s into the air amid russian missile strikes on Ukraine12.06.24, 04:19 • 125788 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

