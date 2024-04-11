Poland takes F-16s into the air amid russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Poland has launched F-16 fighter jets because of intense missile attacks on Ukraine by russia. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Please note that Polish and allied aircraft are operating in the airspace, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country. Tonight, intense activity of the russian federation's long-range aviation is observed, with missile strikes on targets located in Ukraine. All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been initiated, and the DO RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation.