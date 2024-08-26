Poland reports an unknown object over its territory during Russia's attack on Ukraine

During the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, one of the objects flew into the territory of Poland. This was stated by the commander of the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, General Maciej Klisz, UNN reports with reference to Onet.

During the massive attack on Ukrainian territory on Monday, we were probably dealing with an object penetrating Polish territory. The object was radar-confirmed by at least three radar stations. I had full control of the object and was ready to shoot it down - Maciej Klisz said.

The object reportedly flew over the territory of Poland near the city of Chervonograd. DORSZ notes that it was not a missile.

According to the general, the object disappeared from radar after about 25 km of flight. It was not confirmed by airplanes or helicopters. An operation to find the object has begun. Troops and military helicopters are being sent to the area. A total of 75 military personnel are involved in the operation.

