Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Poland reports an unknown object over its territory during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Poland reports an unknown object over its territory during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15516 views

During Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, an object flew over the territory of Poland. General Maciej Klisz said that the object was detected by radar, but disappeared after 25 km of flight, and a search operation was launched.

During the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, one of the objects flew into the territory of Poland.  This was stated by the commander of the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, General Maciej Klisz, UNN reports with reference to Onet. 

During the massive attack on Ukrainian territory on Monday, we were probably dealing with an object penetrating Polish territory. The object was radar-confirmed by at least three radar stations. I had full control of the object and was ready to shoot it down

- Maciej Klisz said.

The object reportedly flew over the territory of Poland near the city of Chervonograd. DORSZ notes that it was not a missile.

According to the general, the object disappeared from radar after about 25 km of flight.  It was not confirmed by airplanes or helicopters. An operation to find the object has begun. Troops  and military helicopters are being sent to the area. A total of 75 military personnel are involved in the operation.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

