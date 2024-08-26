Poland scrambles fighter jets over Russia's massive strike on Ukraine

Polish aviation is in the air due to the intense activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation. Written by UNN with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

The Polish Operational Command has issued an urgent communiqué on the deployment of Polish and NATO fighter jets. This is due to the activity of the Russian air force and a large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine.

The Polish agency notes the extremely intense activity of Russian long-range aviation.

The last time such intensified activity of Russian aviation, which resulted in strikes on the territory of Western Ukraine, was recorded on July 8 this year - the communiqué says.

Kyiv reports power outages due to Russian attack.

Russian army attacked energy facilities in Lviv region: power outages in Lviv and the region.